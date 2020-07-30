It will be warm and humid in Donegal today with an isolated thunder burst possible

Contact
There will be outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times. However, the rain will clear northwards by noon with drier weather following from the south. The rest of the day will be dry with some sunny breaks. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees and moderate to fresh southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.
Outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times, especially in Connacht and Ulster with an isolated thundery burst possible. Drier weather will follow from the south as the morning progresses and some warm sunshine will develop by afternoon. The last of the rain will clear ...— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 30, 2020
Tonight will be dry with some clear intervals. It will be very mild with temperatures no lower than 13 to 15 degrees and moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes.
Friday will be very mild and humid. Outbreaks of rain will develop during the morning and gradually clearing during the afternoon. Again, highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, becoming westerly later.
