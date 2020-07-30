Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Army captain will trek 500km from Muff to Bundoran in five days in aid of Pieta House

'I will suffer so that those who are suffering can get the help they need'

Army captain will trek 500km from Muff to Bundoran in five days in aid of Pieta House

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An army captain may be the first to complete an epic 500km trek along the coast of Donegal within the space of five days.
Trevor Gethins, 38, begins his journey in Muff on August 5 and is hoping to complete his journey in Bundoran on August 10.
Each day he will run and walk 100k along the Donegal coast.

Set-up-camp
His family will set up his campsite each night so he will not need to carry extra weight with him on his hike.
He said: “There will be no showers on this journey, it will be into the sea and camping.”
Trevor is used to hardship being a captain in the Irish army and he knows all about working in difficult and trying conditions.
The Lifford-native is undertaking the hike in aid of Pieta House, an organisation which is close to his heart, and the hearts of so many others.

Help those who suffer
He hopes that he is not in so much pain as that he can’t enjoy the stunning views he is sure to meet on his journey.
However, he is very content in the knowledge that his journey will raise vital funds for those who are in need of help.
He said: “The tagline for this story is ‘I will suffer so that those who are suffering can get the help they need.”

Sponsorship
O’Reilly Sports in Ballybofey have sponsored the gear for this charity event and Trevor is very grateful to them for their generosity.
Trevor said that he is uncertain whether anyone has ever undertaken to walk/run the mammoth 500km coastline in 5 days and completed it.
He said: “I am not sure if it has been done - in such a short period of time.
“ I am not a big runner. For me, it will be literally mind over matter.”
He said that if anyone would like to join them they can as he goes from Muff, Ballyliffin, Ramelton, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe and into Bundoran.

Come along

People can run or walk alongside him as he makes this journey for an exceptionally worthy organisation.
He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing Donegal this way.
“If anyone wants to join me, please do.”
If you wish to sponsor Trevor, please click here and go to his gofundme page and pledge some money. You can also give Trevor a follow on his insta page at donegal_in_all_its_glory.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie