Army captain will trek 500km from Muff to Bundoran in five days in aid of Pieta House

An army captain may be the first to complete an epic 500km trek along the coast of Donegal within the space of five days.

Trevor Gethins, 38, begins his journey in Muff on August 5 and is hoping to complete his journey in Bundoran on August 10.

Each day he will run and walk 100k along the Donegal coast.

Set-up-camp

His family will set up his campsite each night so he will not need to carry extra weight with him on his hike.

He said: “There will be no showers on this journey, it will be into the sea and camping.”

Trevor is used to hardship being a captain in the Irish army and he knows all about working in difficult and trying conditions.

The Lifford-native is undertaking the hike in aid of Pieta House, an organisation which is close to his heart, and the hearts of so many others.

#FeelGoodwithPieta is on this July! We want you to do something that makes you & others feel good. Following months of turmoil and uncertainty, we feel everyone is ready to start sharing some positivity next month. Register your event for free on https://t.co/Bgc3Fdtl7Z pic.twitter.com/QsDYDRoQed — Pieta (@PietaHouse) June 26, 2020

Help those who suffer

He hopes that he is not in so much pain as that he can’t enjoy the stunning views he is sure to meet on his journey.

However, he is very content in the knowledge that his journey will raise vital funds for those who are in need of help.

He said: “The tagline for this story is ‘I will suffer so that those who are suffering can get the help they need.”

Pieta's helpline is experiencing an increased demand, we are doing our best to support every caller. We will be with you as soon as a therapist becomes available. Alternatively, please text HELP to 51444 or email us at Mary@pieta.ie with your details so we can get back to you pic.twitter.com/n7AfnKPEC7 — Pieta (@PietaHouse) July 24, 2020

Sponsorship

O’Reilly Sports in Ballybofey have sponsored the gear for this charity event and Trevor is very grateful to them for their generosity.

Trevor said that he is uncertain whether anyone has ever undertaken to walk/run the mammoth 500km coastline in 5 days and completed it.

He said: “I am not sure if it has been done - in such a short period of time.

“ I am not a big runner. For me, it will be literally mind over matter.”

He said that if anyone would like to join them they can as he goes from Muff, Ballyliffin, Ramelton, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe and into Bundoran.

Come along

People can run or walk alongside him as he makes this journey for an exceptionally worthy organisation.

He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing Donegal this way.

“If anyone wants to join me, please do.”

If you wish to sponsor Trevor, please click here and go to his gofundme page and pledge some money. You can also give Trevor a follow on his insta page at donegal_in_all_its_glory.