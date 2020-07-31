Sunny spells with showers throughout today in Donegal

Today will bring a mixed bag of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be scattered during the morning, but will become widespread and occasionally heavy during the afternoon.

Dry & bright in the E this morning. A band of rain is moving E across the country, heavy & possibly thundery in places with a risk of spot flooding, becoming more patchy when it arrives on the E coast later. Sunny spells & scattered showers, will follow from the W. Highs 17-23°C. pic.twitter.com/gC5mCWnQZW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2020

By this evening, the showers will merge into longer spells of rain with further heavy bursts at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.