Donegal anglers face changing conditions and hidden danger

Contact
Inland Fisheries Ireland issue reminder to anglers on water safety guidelines
Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to follow safety guidelines on the water and to be aware of potential dangers and risks ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.
Anglers are also reminded to follow HSE and Government advice regarding physical distancing and outdoor gatherings.
According to the latest figures from Water Safety Ireland, a total of 105 people drowned in Irish waters last year. Of the 105 drownings last year, 80 were male and 25 were female. Over the last 10 years, 1,200 people drowned in Ireland, an average of 10 every month with many drownings happening quickly, silently and in cooler water with hidden currents that impairs the ability to swim and float.
As angling is a water-based activity, anglers often have to deal with changing conditions and hidden dangers. Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to exercise great care for their own safety and that of angling partners. While wearing a life jacket on a boat is mandatory, Inland Fisheries Ireland would advise anglers to wear one when on or near water.
Other safety tips when going fishing include:
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.