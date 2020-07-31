Contact

Donegal anglers face changing conditions and hidden danger

Inland Fisheries Ireland issue reminder to anglers on water safety guidelines

Reporter:

Reporter

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to follow safety guidelines on the water and to be aware of potential dangers and risks ahead of the August bank holiday weekend. 

Anglers are also reminded to follow HSE and Government advice regarding physical distancing and outdoor gatherings.

According to the latest figures from Water Safety Ireland, a total of 105 people drowned in Irish waters last year. Of the 105 drownings last year, 80 were male and 25 were female. Over the last 10 years, 1,200 people drowned in Ireland, an average of 10 every month with many drownings happening quickly, silently and in cooler water with hidden currents that impairs the ability to swim and float.

As angling is a water-based activity, anglers often have to deal with changing conditions and hidden dangers. Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to exercise great care for their own safety and that of angling partners. While wearing a life jacket on a boat is mandatory, Inland Fisheries Ireland would advise anglers to wear one when on or near water.

Other safety tips when going fishing include: 

  • Follow advice on warning signs, permits and notices.
  • Don’t take any risks when wading or fishing from boat, shore or bank.
  • Check the weather forecast and tide tables before you go.
  • Take time to observe weather, water and tide conditions while fishing.
  • Fish with a partner/buddy or let someone know where you’re going.
  • Take a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof case/bag.
  • Wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

