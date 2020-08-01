A mix of weather in store for Donegal today but don't let it hinder you from getting out and about

People in Donegal will experience a mix of sunny spells and showers today. The showers will be light and well scattered through the morning before becoming more frequent during the afternoon. The showers will occasionally turn heavy.

Later in the afternoon and evening, showers will merge to give longer spells of rain.

Sunny spells & isolated showers this morning. During the afternoon & evening heavier thundery showers, will extend from the W, becoming widespread & merge to give longer spells of rain in places. Afternoon temps 16-19°C, coolest in the W, in light to moderate W to SW breezes. pic.twitter.com/iMEFUmPo4w — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 1, 2020

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. There will be sunny spells tomorrow, Sunday. This will change in the afternoon when, once again, and there will be occasional showers.