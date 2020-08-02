HAIR COLUMN: When in doubt, sometimes a ‘lob’ does the trick . . . 

Contact
A blonde lob with a blunt cut
Hello Donegal and beyond!
Well it was another great week at work. I must tell you about one of my clients this week - Ali. Her hair was way down her back - absolutely stunning.
She wanted a big change and she was even tempted to go for a pixie cut. Sometimes that kind of allowance can stun you.
It took me a couple of minutes to figure out what to do. Ali has a six month old baby, so she certainly doesn't want anything that will give her grief.
A lob - or a long bob - is usually a bit longer at the front
In the end, I went for a ‘Lob’ which is slang for a long Bob, usually a bit longer at front.
Once I had it cut with a razor, I knew I needed to enhance her ends with a little brightness to bring out the rough edges that we wanted.
So I hope you like what I did. Ali was really happy as the blonde edges are just that bit of fun that you might want when your life is not your own after having a beautiful baby boy.
For any hair advice please contact me at Arroo on 0719843777
