The weather in August continues to be unsettled with sunny spells and isolated showers forecast for Donegal

August is off to an unsettled start with a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers forecast for today, bank holiday Monday.

Scattered showers this morning becoming isolated through the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/dMymDg8o2C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2020

The holiday weekend seemed busy across the county with many people coming to stay in Donegal. On the upside for visitors this morning, it will be dry, as they pack their boots and cars.

And, for those who stay a little while longer, the great outdoors still awaits because while the weather isn't fantastic - you certainly can still enjoy this great county in every kind of weather.

The weather today seems ideal for a spot of fishing.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain extending from the west by morning.

Tuesday will be blustery, mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees.