Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

An Irish army captain to journey from Muff to Bundoran over the course of five days needs your support

This may be the first time that the 500km journey may be completed in such a short period of time

An Irish army captain to journey from Muff to Bundoran over the course of five days needs your support

Trevor and his 4-year-old son Louie

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

In less than 48 hours, an Irish army captain will begin a grueling 500km hike across Donegal in aid of Pieta House. 

Trevor Gethins, 38, may be the first person to attempt to walk/run from Muff to Bundoran in five days.  

He begins his journey on August 5 and hopes to complete his journey on August 10. Each day he hopes to clock 100k along the the scenic Donegal coast. In the eveing, his family will set up his campsite so Trevor won't need to carry tents, sleeping bags and other camping gear.
He said: “There will be no showers on this journey, it will be into the sea and camping.”
Trevor is used to hardship being a captain in the Irish army and knows all about working in difficult and trying conditions.


Help those who suffer

The Lifford-native is undertaking the hike in aid of Pieta House, an organisation which is close to his heart, and the hearts of so many others.

He said: “The tagline for this story is ‘I will suffer so that those who are suffering can get the help they need.”

Trevor had raised €1,919 of his €2,000 goal shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, August 3, so it is hoped he will reach his financial goal ahead of his mammoth journey this week. 

Sponsorship
O’Reilly Sports in Ballybofey have sponsored the gear for this charity event and Trevor is very grateful to them for their generosity.
He said that if anyone would like to join them they can as he goes from Muff, Ballyliffin, Ramelton, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe and into Bundoran. People can run or walk alongside him as he makes this journey for an exceptionally worthy organisation.
He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing Donegal this way.  If anyone wants to join me, please do.”
If you wish to sponsor Trevor, please click here and go to his gofundme page and pledge some money. You can also give Trevor a follow on his insta page at donegal_in_all_its_glory.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie