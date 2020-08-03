An Irish army captain to journey from Muff to Bundoran over the course of five days needs your support

In less than 48 hours, an Irish army captain will begin a grueling 500km hike across Donegal in aid of Pieta House.

Trevor Gethins, 38, may be the first person to attempt to walk/run from Muff to Bundoran in five days.

Pieta's helpline is experiencing an increased demand, we are doing our best to support every caller. We will be with you as soon as a therapist becomes available. Alternatively, please text HELP to 51444 or email us at Mary@pieta.ie with your details so we can get back to you pic.twitter.com/n7AfnKPEC7 — Pieta (@PietaHouse) July 24, 2020

He begins his journey on August 5 and hopes to complete his journey on August 10. Each day he hopes to clock 100k along the the scenic Donegal coast. In the eveing, his family will set up his campsite so Trevor won't need to carry tents, sleeping bags and other camping gear.

He said: “There will be no showers on this journey, it will be into the sea and camping.”

Trevor is used to hardship being a captain in the Irish army and knows all about working in difficult and trying conditions.



Help those who suffer

The Lifford-native is undertaking the hike in aid of Pieta House, an organisation which is close to his heart, and the hearts of so many others.

What does a home, workplace or society without #mentalhealth stigma mean to you? Hear from others about their experiences, or share your message of how life without mental health stigma benefits us all as part of @stpatricks new #NoStigma campaignhttps://t.co/8pVPcPabna pic.twitter.com/aLYfNxXJsP — Pieta (@PietaHouse) August 1, 2020

He said: “The tagline for this story is ‘I will suffer so that those who are suffering can get the help they need.”

Trevor had raised €1,919 of his €2,000 goal shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, August 3, so it is hoped he will reach his financial goal ahead of his mammoth journey this week.

Sponsorship

O’Reilly Sports in Ballybofey have sponsored the gear for this charity event and Trevor is very grateful to them for their generosity.

He said that if anyone would like to join them they can as he goes from Muff, Ballyliffin, Ramelton, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe and into Bundoran. People can run or walk alongside him as he makes this journey for an exceptionally worthy organisation.

He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing Donegal this way. If anyone wants to join me, please do.”

If you wish to sponsor Trevor, please click here and go to his gofundme page and pledge some money. You can also give Trevor a follow on his insta page at donegal_in_all_its_glory.