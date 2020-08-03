Driver in Donegal returns positive test result for cannabis when stopped by gardaí for speeding

Contact
The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist who was travelling at a speed of 126kph in a 100kph zone on the N13 yesterday, Sunday evening.
Driving under the influence of drugs has been an offence in Ireland since 1961. Since 2017, Garda can conduct roadside drug testing to identify the presence of cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines above a specified limit. Learn more here https://t.co/ghyOILJtjt pic.twitter.com/aSMjGgPRtk— HSE Drugs.ie (@drugsdotie) April 26, 2019
The motorist was subsequently tested positive for the presence of cannabis.
Gardaí are, once again, asking people not to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
