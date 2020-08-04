Status yellow rainfall warning remains in place across Donegal this morning

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Mostly cloudy today with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Heavy and persistent rain will move into the northwest this morning and will slowly spread southeast, reaching all areas by this evening. Blustery, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds. Highs of 16 to 22 degrees. pic.twitter.com/R83nXOwI1r — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2020

Heavy rain with additional accumulations of 20 to 40mm are expected Met Éireann warns.

Spot flooding possible, with poor visibility and poor driving conditions.

The warning remains valid until 13:00 Wednesday, August 5.