Decision due on phase 4 by cabinet today

The cabinet is to decide later today on whether to proceed with Phase 4 of the country's reopening next Monday.

The reopening of pubs and hotel bars and allowing up to 500 people outdoors will top the agenda during discussions.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland, which represents 3,500 pubs outside of Dublin has described today as 'a make or break,' according to RTÉ.

The chief executive of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, Padraig Cribben, said pubs must reopen on that date to "have any chance of viability".https://t.co/T8flJS22q3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 1, 2020

Ireland had been due to move to Phase 4 of the roadmap on reopening last month, but it was deferred due to a rise in the Covid-19 reproductive rate.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has refused to be drawn on whether the remaining pubs can reopen their doors next week, either fully or with restricted hours.

Minister Donnelly said he will be guided by the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, which will meet this morning to discuss the options.