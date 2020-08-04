Garda appeal for information following an incident where a campervan hit cyclist and failed to stop

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident whereby a cyclist who was knocked off her bike by a campervan which was overtaking her in the Rosses area.

The female cyclist was traveling in the direction of Crolly when the incident occurred on Monday, July 20 at 2.10pm.

The female cyclist sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The campervan failed to stop at the scene. Gardaí said that it is possible that the driver of the campervan was unaware of what had occurred.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that road, at that time, and who may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53 060.