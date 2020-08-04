Burglarly occurred in the forest area of Ballymacool in Letterkenny

Contact
File pic
Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking the help of the public folllowing an incident where a lawnmower and a strimmer were taken from a garden shed in the Ballymacool area.
The incident occurred between 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 29 and 8.30am on Thursday, July 30.
The garden-shed door was forced open.
Anyone who may know anything about the incident are asked to call gardaí on 074 91 67 100.
