Burglarly occurred in the forest area of Ballymacool in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking the help of the public folllowing an incident where a lawnmower and a strimmer were taken from a garden shed in the Ballymacool area.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 29 and 8.30am on Thursday, July 30.

The garden-shed door was forced open.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident are asked to call gardaí on 074 91 67 100.