Donegal gardaí make an appeal for information after seven windows were broken on two homes

Donegal gardaí are making an appeal to the public in relation to an incident where seven windows were broken on two houses in the Carrigart area.

The incidents took place on Friday, July 31.

One house had two windows smashed and the other house had five windows smashed on it.

One of the incidents took place between 7pm and 8pm and the other occurred between 9am and 9pm.

Gardaí believe there may be a connection between both incidents.

If you feel that you may be able to help gardaí with their inquiries, please call Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53 060.