Thirty-two millimeters of rain fell at Malin Head yesterday as parts of the county flooded

Many people will be relieved to see that the weather has improved across the county this morning. Met Éireann forecasts that it will be dry day with sunny spells.
On this day in 1986 a total of 206.5 mm of rain fell at Glenvickee Co Kerry. This is the highest daily rainfall total recorded in August in Ireland from 1942 to date.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2020
Pictured is Malin Head where 32mm of rain fell yesterday 4th August. pic.twitter.com/nJYLgbRtu2
It will be mainly dry tonight with clear spells.
Thursday will be mainly dry, warm, and sunny day. The best of the sunshine will be in the early part of the day, with cloud building later.
