What a difference a day makes the sun is shining and the birds are singing in Donegal this morning

The sun is shining down on Donegal this morning and people have risen early and made great use of the weather, so far.

At 8am this morning, people arrived down at Bunaninver beach to swim. People ran along the sides of the roads, other people walked their dog early. It is a great morning and people are encouraged to enjoy the sun for as long as it lasts.

Sunny spells in many areas this morning, but cloudier in southern coastal counties with some drizzle. This afternoon will be cloudier with patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly in the south and west. Highs of 18-22C, warmest in the north with moderate to fresh southerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/owwZsKLbnI August 6, 2020

Met Éireann forecasts that by afternoon it will be cloudy and dull and there will be some light, patchy rain or drizzle during the late afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be mild, and mainly dry to start with cloud increasing from the west.

Friday afternoon also promises to be good however it will begin with patchy rain spreading from the west. There may be some heavy downpours. The rain will clear eastwards through the late afternoon with good sunshine following.