Gardaí issue an appeal for public assistance in efforts to establish the whereabouts of James Danaswamy

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of James Danaswamy who went missing on Wednesday, August 5 at approximately 5.30pm.
He was last seen at his home on St. Agnes Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12.
James is 31-year-old. He is described as being 6’ in height, with brown eyes and a slim build. James has short black hair and a beard. He also wears glasses.
When last seen, James was wearing a bright, orange t-shirt, dark blue trousers, blue and white runners, and he was carrying a dark grey bag.
Gardaí and James’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
REF: PR13757/2020
