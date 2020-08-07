A dull, dark and damp morning in Donegal but don't let it stop you taking that hike or going for that climb

Contact
Rather cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain, and possibly some thundery bursts.
It will become dry and sunny in most areas later, according to Met Éireann.
Rain, heavy at times this morning in the east clearing to brighter spells and showery intervals with the risk of an isolated thundery downpour. Highs of 17 to 23 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, veering westerly and ease through the day. pic.twitter.com/GEaYYmGVKO— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2020
It will be dry tonight but it will turn cool. Saturday is forecast to be day where you can enjoy a dry day with warm spells of summer sunshine. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, warmest inland. Winds will be mostly light variable, except in local sea breezes.
