The Fashion Fix: Gorgeous gingham for summer

Tips and tricks from industry experts

Seraphina Bella dress in pink gingham (€211.65)

Reporter:

Katie Wright, PA

What could be more summery than gingham? Reminiscent of picnic basket linings, Brigitte Bardot's famous wedding dress, Dorothy's pinafore frock in The Wizard Of Oz and even school dresses, there's something so sweet about the classic check print.

Gingham never really goes out of style, but this season it's having a high fashion renaissance thanks to Emilia Wickstead, who created a variety of looks for her SS20 show in the print.

As seen on Little Women star Florence Pugh, the designer's vintage aesthetic lends itself beautifully to pastel pattern.

Now, the high street is awash with gingham gorgeousness - from shirts to shoes to swimwear.

To emulate the catwalk look, a gingham dress is a must. Whether maxi or mini, team your frock with strappy sandals and a mini bag.

For something a bit more edgy, team a gingham blouse with acid-wash denim and ballet flats, for that French cool-girl vibe.

Don't be scared to mix your ginghams too - add a contrasting coloured headband for an interesting print clash.

Or achieve retro pin-up perfection on the beach with a gingham swimsuit - add a block colour knotted headband and cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look.

Here's nine of our favourite gingham pieces for summer...

1. FatFace Laurie Gingham Midi Dress, €70; Meldon Footbed Leather Sandals €44.50

2. Seraphina Bella Dress Pink Gingham, €211.65

3. Topshop Beige Gingham Check Yoke Dobby Top, €40

4. Miss Selfridge Lemon Seersucker Blouse, €28 (was €40)

5. River Island White Gingham Long Puff Sleeve Shirt Bodysuit, €60

6. Marks and Spencer Collection Gingham Tiered Maxi Fit & Flare Skirt, €47.50

7. Accessorize Gingham Cut Out Plunge Swimsuit, €19

8. Accessorize Gingham Beaded Headband, €5.87

9. Joe Browns American Diner Wedge Sandals, €24 (was €45)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

