Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

There will be two new millionaires in Ireland by the end of this week

And, one of them could be you.......

Two new guaranteed millionaires by the end of this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The National Lottery has announced that it will create two new guaranteed millionaires in Ireland this week as it will hold two special Ireland Only Raffle events as part of the EuroMillions draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday.

The two winners of these raffles are each guaranteed to win a life-changing €1 million.

Read also: WATCH: A secret waterfall in west Donegal is attracting both locals and tourists to the area

Usually, every EuroMillions draw in Ireland produces 10 winners of the €5,000 raffle prize but this week is extra special. In addition to the normal raffle prize on Tuesday and Friday, one winner in both draws will win the special €1 million prize. The two lucky players in Ireland will become the 20th and 21st millionaires created by the National Lottery so far this year.

Not only will the Ireland Only Raffle see the creation of two instant millionaires in Ireland on Tuesday and Friday, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of becoming Ireland’s third EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2020 with Tuesday’s jackpot heading for an incredible €75 million.

Read also: Donegal Vintage Run this weekend  

Players in Ireland who buy a ticket for Tuesday’s or Friday’s EuroMillions draws will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

To be in with a chance of winning the EuroMillions jackpot this week and the two guaranteed €1 million Ireland Only Raffle prizes, players are advised to get their tickets early in-store, through the National Lottery App or online at www.lottery.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie