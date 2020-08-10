Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to fall

Four hundred less people on PUP this week in comparison to last week

Number of people in Donegal claiming PUP continues to fall

Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The number of people in Donegal in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has dropped from 8,500 on August 4 to 8,100 a week later, according to the latest figures released from the Department of Social Protection. 

This is down from 22,700 who were in receipt of the payment on May 5, 2020. 

In the past seven days, 11,100 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 5,000 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, August 11.


The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and construction. 

The largest cohort returning to work is in the 25-34 age group.


The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, T.D., welcomed the continuing reduction in numbers claiming the PUP.
“Over the past number of weeks, thanks to the efforts of everybody in our community, we have succeeded in reopening significant parts of our society. This is reflected in the continued reduction in the number of people claiming the PUP. However, we cannot take this progress for granted and we have to safeguard the progress made by continuing to follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).


“Regrettably we have had to postpone some elements of the reopening plan and introduce some limited restrictions in the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“I understand that this decision is very disheartening for businesses and employees in those counties many of whom have only recently returned to work. It is critically important however that we do not take any unnecessary risks that could reverse the progress our country has made to date and lead to the re-introduction of further restrictions. This has already happened in a number of other countries."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie