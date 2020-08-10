The number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to fall

Contact
Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment
The number of people in Donegal in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has dropped from 8,500 on August 4 to 8,100 a week later, according to the latest figures released from the Department of Social Protection.
This is down from 22,700 who were in receipt of the payment on May 5, 2020.
In the past seven days, 11,100 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 5,000 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, August 11.
The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and construction.
The largest cohort returning to work is in the 25-34 age group.
The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, T.D., welcomed the continuing reduction in numbers claiming the PUP.
“Over the past number of weeks, thanks to the efforts of everybody in our community, we have succeeded in reopening significant parts of our society. This is reflected in the continued reduction in the number of people claiming the PUP. However, we cannot take this progress for granted and we have to safeguard the progress made by continuing to follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
“Regrettably we have had to postpone some elements of the reopening plan and introduce some limited restrictions in the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.
“I understand that this decision is very disheartening for businesses and employees in those counties many of whom have only recently returned to work. It is critically important however that we do not take any unnecessary risks that could reverse the progress our country has made to date and lead to the re-introduction of further restrictions. This has already happened in a number of other countries."
