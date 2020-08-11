Misty in the morning but becoming drier in Donegal as the day progresses

Contact
It was misty in certain areas this morning. However, it will brighten up later with a mainly dry day to follow and more sunny spells developing as the day goes on.
A few scattered sharp showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures a warm 19 to 23 degrees with very light winds and afternoon sea breezes developing.
Tonight
Tonight will be a dry night with good clear spells and patchy mist and fog developing.
