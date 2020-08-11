Donegal gardaí appeal for public assistance in locating missing 34-year-old man

The father of a 34-year-old man who has been missing since the weekend is extremely concerned for his son's welfare, gardaí have said.

Gardaí in Milford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from the Ramelton area since the weekend.

Seamus McCarney, who is originally from Omagh, was last seen by the gardaí heading on foot towards Ramelton from Milford at 3pm on Friday, August 7.

Gardaí have received a subsequent report that Seamus was also seen at Illistrin, Letterkenny on the N56 walking towards Letterkenny late on Friday night. Gardaí continue to investigate all reports.

His family would often stay in a holiday home in Portsalon in the summer time.

He is described as being 5'9", with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black Nike peaked cap.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him is asked to contact Milford garda station on (074) 91 53060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.