It is forecast to be hot and humid in Donegal today

Heavy showers due tomorrow, Thursday

It promises to be a hot and humid day with top temperatures across the county of 19 to 23 degrees. It will remain somewhat cooler near the Donegal coast with light northerly or variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, little will change this evening with it forecasting a mostly dry and humid night with lows of 12 to 15 degrees. Mist and fog patches are to develop in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Thursday morning will start mostly cloudy and dry with some bright spells developing through the day. There is a slight risk also of passing heavy showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are positive with highs of 20 to 25 degrees in light to moderate northeast to easterly breezes, forecast. 