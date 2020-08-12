It is forecast to be hot and humid in Donegal today

It promises to be a hot and humid day with top temperatures across the county of 19 to 23 degrees. It will remain somewhat cooler near the Donegal coast with light northerly or variable breezes.

Mist and fog will linger for a time this morning but will clear gradually to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells. Showers will move into southern counties this evening. Warm and humid with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees, but a few degrees cooler on northwestern coasts. pic.twitter.com/AoInzcmGgP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2020

According to Met Éireann, little will change this evening with it forecasting a mostly dry and humid night with lows of 12 to 15 degrees. Mist and fog patches are to develop in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Thursday morning will start mostly cloudy and dry with some bright spells developing through the day. There is a slight risk also of passing heavy showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are positive with highs of 20 to 25 degrees in light to moderate northeast to easterly breezes, forecast.