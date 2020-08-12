Bride and horse become the mane attraction on Narin beach for GAP photography club

Contact
Members of one Donegal club were delighted to get the opportunity to get out again for a photography session following the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Glenties Ardara Portnoo (GAP) photography club is very popular. The club runs regular competitions for their members - the winning member subsequently pick a theme for the next competition.
Sharon Lynch was among the members that came together on Narin beach recently. The sound of the ocean in the background, the smell of the salt sea air made it a refreshing day for the creatives who waited, poised, for the bride-for-a-day, Julie Bial, to come cantering along the beach.
Julie wore her original wedding dress for the photoshoot.
Sharon said: "It done us the world of good - coming together on the beach."
She described the horse Deisel as being very tame and gentle.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us - please do so by sending us at any of our social media platforms or alternatively sending an e-mail to news@donegaldemocrat.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Back to school debt as outlined in the annual Republic of Ireland school-costs survey commissioned by the Irish League of Credit Unions (
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.