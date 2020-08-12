Contact

Bride and horse become the mane attraction on Narin beach for GAP photography club

Julie gets on her high horse in bridal gear on one of Donegal's most stunning beaches

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Members of one Donegal club were delighted to get the opportunity to get out again for a photography session following the Covid-19 lockdown. 

The Glenties Ardara Portnoo (GAP) photography club is very popular. The club runs regular competitions for their members - the winning member subsequently pick a theme for the next competition. 

Sharon Lynch was among the members that came together on Narin beach recently. The sound of the ocean in the background, the smell of the salt sea air made it a refreshing day for the creatives who waited, poised, for the bride-for-a-day, Julie Bial, to come cantering along the beach. 

Julie wore her original wedding dress for the photoshoot. 

Sharon said: "It done us the world of good - coming together on the beach."

She described the horse Deisel as being very tame and gentle. 

