Gardaí are urging people to report their missing cards as fraudsters can use them to buy up to €50 of products since Covid-19

As more and more people use contactless debit and credit cards to pay for goods and services, gardaí are appealing to people to keep their cards secure.

In recent weeks, gardaí have received several complaints relating to the unauthorised use of contactless cards which had been lost or stolen.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the limit for contactless cards increased in recent months from €30 to €50.

PIN is not always necessary

Opportunistic fraudsters have carried out unauthorised transactions with these misplaced cards by tapping the cards in shops. Gardaí urge people to report their missing cards immediately.

"Do not wait a few days to see if it turns up, especially nowadays where you do not require the PIN number,” gardaí say.