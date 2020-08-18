Appeal for a watch which is of great sentimental value which was lost in a Donegal town

A watch of great sentimental value has been lost by a lady in and around the Letterkenny area.

Sligo native, Annie Kilgannon said that this was not the first time the watch had been lost. The watch was lost in 1999 but turned up over two decades later under floorboards.

She said that it was sad that it the watch was lost again. The watch may have been lost on the Port Road outside the NDLS or the KFC carpark.

If you find this watch, could you please call 0872465167. It would mean a lot that the watch was returned to the rightful owner.