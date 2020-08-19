Contact
EXPLAINED | The new Covid-19 public health measures announced by Government
New restrictions are to be introduced across the country in response to the recent spike in cases of Covid-19.
The Cabinet met for over three hours on Tuesday afternoon to consider the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.
The strict measures, which have been agreed by Government, will remain in place until at least September 13.
These new public health measures come into place immediately.
New restrictions that will remain in place until September 13
For those over 70 or who are extremely medically vulnerable, it is asked that you use your individual judgement to:
A Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery will be published by 13 September which will map out how we balance public health, economic and social aspects of living with Covid-19 in the short to medium term.
