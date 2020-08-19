Group of whales stranded on Donegal beach from early this morning are becoming stressed as tide begins to rise

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are currently on Rossnowlagh beach where a group of Northern Bottlenose Whales have been stranded since this morning.

The tide is now coming in towards the Northern Bottlenose Whales. Some of the group are stranded and some are still in water.

A Facebook post from the IWDG reads: "All alive but stressed with high breathing rate."

The IWDG are providing some first aid on the beach.

A spokesperson for the group said that euthanasia of whales of this size is very difficult without Immobolin, which is not available in the Republic.

Members of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Donegal County Council on their way to assess situation too.