People over 70 and the medically vulnerable reminded that Donegal County Council continue to operate the Community Call facility

Donegal County Council continue to operate the Community Call facility on 1800-928982 for those seeking assistance.

Government advice released on Tuesday, August 18 advised people over 70 and the medically vulnerable to continue to meet up with people and to get outside for exercise but that, if at all possible, to avoid public transport, shop during designated hours, maintain a 2-meter distance from others and wash your hands regularly.

Further information is available through the Council’s website via www.donegalcoco.ie.