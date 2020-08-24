Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two women complete an epic journey for three worthy charities and are very much on track to reaching their €30k goal

Two incredible women complete their epic 618km journey across 3 provinces and 8 counties....

Two women complete an epic journey for three worthy charities and are very much on track to reaching their €30k goal

Two incredible women complete their 618km for three worthy charities

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There were emotional scenes last night as two incredible women from south Donegal crossed the finish line after having completed a 618km run which spanned across 3 provinces and 8 counties in aid of three worthy charities.  

Read also: Friends to run from Mizen to Malin

Endurance

Julie McMullin, 50, and Loretta Cullen, 53, undertook the grueling challenge to raise money the Donegal Hospice, The Northwest Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. Julie and Loretta both lost their mother to cancer and appreciate the wonderful work that these organisations do on behalf of loved ones who have cancer.
“Both of our mum’s died from cancer and we are very aware of the wonderful work that the hospice movement and the Irish Cancer Society do and their ongoing need for donations,” they said.
Both women are established endurance runners who have completed many worthy and notable sporting events.

Gratitude
Crossing the line finish line on Sunday night the women thanked all those who supported them on their journey and thanked those who generously donated to their GoFundMe page. “We would like to thank the most fantastic crew that we have had ... we could not have done it without them.”
Julie’s son and daughter presented the ladies with beautiful bunches of flowers, trophies and a bottle of Champagne.

Despite the fact that it was very cold on Sunday night, the atmosphere was one of celebration as  many people had traveled to be present on the final leg of their journey.
Julie said: “We finally crossed the finish line after 10 last night. We had a great welcome from our friends and family. Our crew were absolutely amazing and we are so delighted that we have almost reached 30k in funding.”

Goal
The target funding goal on their GoFundMe page is €30k and as this newspaper was going to print yesterday donations were continuing to come in and the €30k goal was on track.
If anyone would like to donate please do so by clicking here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie