Two women complete an epic journey for three worthy charities and are very much on track to reaching their €30k goal

There were emotional scenes last night as two incredible women from south Donegal crossed the finish line after having completed a 618km run which spanned across 3 provinces and 8 counties in aid of three worthy charities.

Endurance

Julie McMullin, 50, and Loretta Cullen, 53, undertook the grueling challenge to raise money the Donegal Hospice, The Northwest Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. Julie and Loretta both lost their mother to cancer and appreciate the wonderful work that these organisations do on behalf of loved ones who have cancer.

“Both of our mum’s died from cancer and we are very aware of the wonderful work that the hospice movement and the Irish Cancer Society do and their ongoing need for donations,” they said.

Both women are established endurance runners who have completed many worthy and notable sporting events.

Gratitude

Crossing the line finish line on Sunday night the women thanked all those who supported them on their journey and thanked those who generously donated to their GoFundMe page. “We would like to thank the most fantastic crew that we have had ... we could not have done it without them.”

Julie’s son and daughter presented the ladies with beautiful bunches of flowers, trophies and a bottle of Champagne.

Despite the fact that it was very cold on Sunday night, the atmosphere was one of celebration as many people had traveled to be present on the final leg of their journey.

Julie said: “We finally crossed the finish line after 10 last night. We had a great welcome from our friends and family. Our crew were absolutely amazing and we are so delighted that we have almost reached 30k in funding.”

Goal

The target funding goal on their GoFundMe page is €30k and as this newspaper was going to print yesterday donations were continuing to come in and the €30k goal was on track.

If anyone would like to donate please do so by clicking here.