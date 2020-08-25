Walk while you can in memory of Father Tony Coote who walked from Cork to Donegal raising €700,000 for Motor Neurone Disease

A remarkable feat was accomplished two years ago when Fr Tony Coote undertook an extraordinary journey and walked from Donegal to Cork – some 550 kilometres – for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

It took him a month of travelling from town to town, in all weather conditions, for him to complete his journey resulting in a remarkable €700,000 being raised for IMNDA and MND Research.

From these miraculous funds, IMNDA were able to hire a much needed fourth outreach nurse to care and support people living with Motor Neurone Disease in Ireland. The IMNDA’s nursing service helps over 400 people and families spread across 26 counties. This is the only service of its kind in the country and it is funded entirely from public donations.

On August 28 2019, Fr Tony passed away aged 55. The organisation cannot hold their annual 5K event in the Phoenix Park in September, as planned. However, they say that is not going to stop them.

The organisation is encouraging people to be part of something special by taking part in their own Walk While You Can, Where You Can for MND. People are asked to pick a day in September when they are going to complete a walk and then register online by simply visiting www.imnda.ie.

A spokesperson said: "Please help us honour Fr. Tony’s incredible achievement and in turn help hundreds of people nationwide who are affected by this cruel and debilitating disease."

Roisin Duffy, CEO of IMNDA said: "Like all charities Covid -19 has presented us with more challenges than ever before. Our MND community has never been more vulnerable so we need to be there with them every step of the way. That’s why events like Walk While You Can are so important. By taking part you are providing us with the crucial funds we need to ensure every person living with MND gets the vital care and support they need."

All the information you need can be found on www.imnda.ie