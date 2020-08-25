Information sought following alleged sexual assault by taxi driver on female in a Donegal town

Contact
Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault in Donegal
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following the report of an alleged sexual assault which took place in An Sruthán, Buncrana at the weekend.
Two ladies were picked up by a silver taxi around the Market Street area of Derry and driven to Buncrana on Saturday night
The taxi which is being described as being similar to a people carrier has one or two sliding doors.
The second lady was in the taxi alone until they arrived at her home address and the driver got out and opened the door for her and is reported to have sexually assaulted her.
The incident was reported to gardaí at 2am on Saturday morning.
The silver taxi driver has a northern Irish registration plate.
Anyone with information or who may have seen this taxi is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
