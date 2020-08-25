Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Information sought following alleged sexual assault by taxi driver on female in a Donegal town

Gardaí issue appeal to the public for information regarding silver taxi with northern registration plates

Information sought following alleged sexual assault by taxi driver on female in a Donegal town

Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following the report of an alleged sexual assault which took place in An Sruthán, Buncrana at the weekend. 

Two ladies were picked up by a silver taxi around the Market Street area of Derry and driven to Buncrana on Saturday night

The taxi which is being described as being similar to a people carrier has one or two sliding doors. 

The second lady was in the taxi alone until they arrived at her home address and the driver got out and opened the door for her and is reported to have sexually assaulted her. 

The incident was reported to gardaí at 2am on Saturday morning.

The silver taxi driver has a northern Irish registration plate.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this taxi is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.   

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

GAA fixtures

Watching on . . . . Supporters keep an eye on the St. Eunan's V St. Michael's championship meeting from outside the gates at O'Donnell Park last Sunday (PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER)

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie