Gardaí thank the public for their help following fire in Letterkenny premises

Gardaí have thanked the public for being forthcoming with information following a fire which took place at a business in Letterkenny last week.
Four cars, an office and equipment associated with the selling of cars were damaged during the course of a fire which occurred at Larkin's car sales on Pearse Road last week.
"Keys were damaged...just a disaster literally for the injured party. We have had good success in relation to it. Culprits have been identified and we would like to thank the public for their support," Sergeant Paul Wallace said.
