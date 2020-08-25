Contact

Donegal sergeant urges people to check their tyres as summer comes to an end

Road users asked to get their speed down as they approach schools as they cannot imagine what challenge they may be facing into - within seconds

Donegal sergeant urges road-users to check tyres as summer comes to an end

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A Donegal sergeant has urged people to check the tyres on their cars as the bad weather returns and summer comes to an end. 

Sergeant Paul Wallace said that an accident can happen in a blink of an eye and urged people to be mindful of water lying on roads during the course of this spate of bad weather. 

"We are coming towards the end of summer and into the darker time of the year, the Autumn. It is probably an idea to look around the tyre, check the pressure on the tyre," he said. 

He added that when the incorrect air pressure in tyres can have an adverse effect on the car balance. 

He also warned people of the dangers of aquaplaning. 

Back to school

Sergeant Wallace said that it is very important that children are mindful and careful as they get in and out of cars at schools as they return over the coming days. 

He said that many cars will be coming together at schools. 

Addressing the new exit points and entry points that will be in place due to Covid-19, Sergeant Wallace said that 'that it was all a new normal and everything has changed.'

"Going back to school ... we would ask people to wear their seat-belts and just to be careful when they are pulling in and pulling out. 

"The big thing is for motorists - when you are approaching a school is get the speed down because when the speed is up and you are coming towards a school you do not know what challenge is going to confront you in a matter of seconds," he said. 

