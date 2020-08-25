Increase in domestic violence and drug crime over the last few weeks says Donegal crime prevention officer

Contact
Spike in domestic violence and drug crime in Donegal
There has been a noted increase in domestic violence and drug crime in the county, according to the Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace.
Mr Wallace said that there had been around a 32% decrease in property crime across the division over the period of the last few weeks.
However, he did add that there was a 'spike' in domestic abuse and drug crime during the same period.
He said that the highest increase was relating to the sale and supply of drugs where there was an increase of over 60%.
He said that the public's response to the pandemic has been interesting.
"We always welcome a decrease in burglaries and property crimes because they are crimes against the person and they have awful effects on people," he said.
The reason that property has reduced is because people are not leaving their homes for periods of time, Mr Wallace said.
Many are working and caring for their children from home which mean that homes are not being left vacant during the course of the pandemic.
