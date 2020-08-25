Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Increase in domestic violence and drug crime over the last few weeks says Donegal crime prevention officer

Property crime decreases by around 32% as people stay at home during 2020

Increase in domestic violence and drug crime over the last few weeks says Donegal crime prevention officer

Spike in domestic violence and drug crime in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There has been a noted increase in domestic violence and drug crime in the county, according to the Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Sergeant Paul Wallace. 

Mr Wallace said that there had been around a 32% decrease in property crime across the division over the period of the last few weeks. 

However, he did add that there was a 'spike' in domestic abuse and drug crime during the same period.

He said that the highest increase was relating to the sale and supply of drugs where there was an increase of over 60%. 

He said that the public's response to the pandemic has been interesting.  

"We always welcome a decrease in burglaries and property crimes because they are crimes against the person and they have awful effects on people," he said. 

The reason that property has reduced is because people are not leaving their homes for periods of time, Mr Wallace said. 

Many are working and caring for their children from home which mean that homes are not being left vacant during the course of the pandemic. 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

GAA fixtures

Watching on . . . . Supporters keep an eye on the St. Eunan's V St. Michael's championship meeting from outside the gates at O'Donnell Park last Sunday (PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER)

Sport

This week's GAA fixtures in Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie