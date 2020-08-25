Cyber crime on the increase as fraudsters adapt and change at speed with situations says crime prevention officer for Donegal

Cyber criminals are evolving and adapting quickly to any situation presented to them.

The criminals jump from one financial organisation to the next depending on how soon their text scam is uncovered and detected.

They also used the pandemic to their favour sending texts to members of the public relating to Covid-19 tests and other inquiries in efforts to gain money.

Busy

Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Mr Paul Wallace said that scam artists are busier than ever: "They are flat out. They are flat to the mat for want of a better word. Cyber crime... there is massive increase in that area."

He urged people to be careful in relation to communications they receive via text e-mail and other technological means.

People are urged to not to give personal information via electronic means.

He said what the scam artists wants is your name, your date of birth in order to socially engineer a profile of you.

Romance

Sergeant Wallace said that he has been made aware of a number of romance fraud cases, of late.

In these cases, a person is reached via e-mail or on a social network platform.

The person works towards winning your trust and may eventually ask for money due to a feigned financial situation they say they find themselves in. They may establish a relationship with you.

Many people have lost a lot of money due to this manner of crime and people are being urged to be extra vigilant if contacted by strangers.