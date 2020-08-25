Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cyber crime on the increase as fraudsters adapt and change at speed with situations says crime prevention officer for Donegal

Cyber criminals are experts who will socially engineer your profile

Cyber crime on the increase

Criminals adapt and change to any situation

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Cyber criminals are evolving and adapting quickly to any situation presented to them. 

The criminals jump from one financial organisation to the next depending on how soon their text scam is uncovered and detected.

They also used the pandemic to their favour sending texts to members of the public relating to Covid-19 tests and other inquiries in efforts to gain money. 

Busy

Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Mr Paul Wallace said that scam artists are busier than ever: "They are flat out. They are flat to the mat for want of a better word. Cyber crime... there is massive increase in that area."

He urged people to be careful in relation to communications they receive via text e-mail and other technological means. 

People are urged to not to give personal information via electronic means.

He said what the scam artists wants is your name, your date of birth in order to socially engineer a profile of you.  

Romance

Sergeant Wallace said that he has been made aware of a number of romance fraud cases, of late. 

In these cases, a person is reached via e-mail or on a social network platform. 

The person works towards winning your trust and may eventually ask for money due to a feigned financial situation they say they find themselves in. They may establish a relationship with you. 

Many people have lost a lot of money due to this manner of crime and people are being urged to be extra vigilant if contacted by strangers.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

GAA fixtures

Watching on . . . . Supporters keep an eye on the St. Eunan's V St. Michael's championship meeting from outside the gates at O'Donnell Park last Sunday (PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER)

Sport

This week's GAA fixtures in Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie