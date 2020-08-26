Weather is set to improve today following a day of wind and rain yesterday

It will be mainly dry this morning with some sunny spells.

However, showers will develop in the west during the morning and spread to all areas this afternoon, some of them are forecast to be heavy.

Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Rain will spread across the region overnight, becoming heavy in places.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain. There may be a few drier intervals, at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.