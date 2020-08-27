There will be some showers across Donegal today and temperatures will be cool for this time of year

It will be mostly cloudy today with some showers but there will be some drier intervals at times too. It will also be cool for this time of year with highest temperatures of just 14 or 15 degrees in light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

Mostly cloudy today with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thundery downpours. Localised flooding may occur. Some bright or sunny intervals will develop at times too, best across the south this afternoon. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 27, 2020

There will be further showers of rain tonight. Moderate to fresh and gusty northerly winds will develop overnight, increasing strong near the west coast. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

A status yellow weather warning is in place for Leinster and Munster.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura has made landfall in Louisiana, USA, as a Category 4 hurricane.