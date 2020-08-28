A grim and dull day with grey skies in Donegal this morning but the weather is forecast to improve a little this weekend

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers today, Friday. However, it should become brighter this evening with some sunny spells. There will be strong, gusty northerly winds near the coast with highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

Cool&rather windy in fresh&gusty northerly winds. Cloudy this mor with scattered showers to the west with longer spells of rain to the east but brightening up from the west this aft with sunny spells developing&remaining showers becoming isolated by this eve. Highs of 14 to 17°C. pic.twitter.com/OsU5JgV5Nz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 28, 2020

It will be mainly dry tonight, with just isolated light showers, under largely clear skies. Lows of 6 to 10 degrees with northerly winds gradually moderating.

Met Éireann are forecasting a mostly sunny start to Saturday. However, cloud will build into the afternoon. It will stay largely dry throughout the day though, with just isolated light showers.

Moderate north to northwest winds, will be fresh at times near the coast. Cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Sunday will be dry for most of the day. Early risers will enjoy the best of the Sunday sunshine.

Rather cool again with maximum temperatures of just 14 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.