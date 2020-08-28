Donegal gardaí are to be given stronger powers to shut down pubs which are in breach of public health regulations

Contact
Donegal gardaí may be given more powers to shut down pubs
Under proposals going to Cabinet this afternoon, members of An Garda Síochána will be given stronger powers to shut pubs not following public health regulations.
According to RTÉ, it is likely that the Government will sign-off on the legislation today and it would then go before the Dáil next week.
To date, gardaí have carried out thousands of inspections of pubs that are required to serve food and to maintain social distance on the premises.
However, the Government has concluded that gardaí need enforcement powers which would allow them to act quickly when these guidelines are not being followed.
It is understood the proposals going to Cabinet today will allow gardaí to swiftly shut a pub if it is breaching regulations.
The Oireachtas is likely to move promptly to grant gardaí these powers and it will top the legislative agenda when the Dáil resumes on Wednesday.
