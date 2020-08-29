It's a dry and fresh day across Donegal today but it may not stay dry for too long

It is going to be dry and fresh across most areas of the county today. However, if you are planning to go running, hiking or enjoy any outdoor activity make sure and pack some rain gear because scattered showers are forecast for this afternoon. Moderate north to northwest winds will be fresh, at times, near coasts. Once again, it will be cool for the time of year - with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Many areas will be dry today with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. A few showers will occur, especially in parts of the west and north. Feeling fresh with top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/shHH1bwngr August 29, 2020

Tonight

It will be dry tonight with clear spells and some isolated showers. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes. Some grass frost is possible later, along with some inland mist.