Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal hair dresser enjoys drives chips, ice creams and wonderful swims with family during her latest staycation

'We made lots of stops for fish 'n chips and ice creams. Then we got the ferry to Strangford for £7. Lovely little towns on little windy roads. '

Donegal hair dresser enjoys drives chips, ice creams and wonderful swims with family during her latest staycation

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern

Hello Donegal and beyond,

I know I wrote last week that I was going to visit the Murder Hole beach and go for a swim but a kind man from Water Safety Ireland called me to say that it is a very treacherous beach and not to think about going there for a swim.
So instead we headed for Belfast.
One of my customers told me about Let’s Go Hydro - a water park with really cool accommodation.
We chose to stay in a dome which set us back £200 for the night. It sleeps four and has a stove, a small kitchen and it is pretty luxurious. It also has a hot tub, which was wood-fired. The waterpark didn't start up until midday and we had to checkout at 11. This did not make much sense to me. So we headed off with the intentions of coming back.
The weather was gorgeous last Monday so we headed for the coast, to Bangor and kept going all the way down to Portaferry. We made lots of stops for fish 'n chips and ice creams. Then we got the ferry to Strangford for £7. Lovely little towns on little windy roads.
Just a couple of miles past Strangford, we pulled over at Kilclief and had a swim at a beautiful beach. Then we dried off and headed back to Belfast.
For the month of August some of the restaurants have a money-saving scheme where if you spend over £20, everyone gets a tenner off their bill.
Our Indian meal was beautiful and really good value.
I'm loving the staycation. It's lovely to see so many people out swimming with their kids and enjoying the good weather.
Hopefully we will have a nice September.

For any hair advice call Arroo Hair Salon 071 98 43777

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie