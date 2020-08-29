Donegal hair dresser enjoys drives chips, ice creams and wonderful swims with family during her latest staycation

Hello Donegal and beyond,

I know I wrote last week that I was going to visit the Murder Hole beach and go for a swim but a kind man from Water Safety Ireland called me to say that it is a very treacherous beach and not to think about going there for a swim.

So instead we headed for Belfast.

One of my customers told me about Let’s Go Hydro - a water park with really cool accommodation.

We chose to stay in a dome which set us back £200 for the night. It sleeps four and has a stove, a small kitchen and it is pretty luxurious. It also has a hot tub, which was wood-fired. The waterpark didn't start up until midday and we had to checkout at 11. This did not make much sense to me. So we headed off with the intentions of coming back.

The weather was gorgeous last Monday so we headed for the coast, to Bangor and kept going all the way down to Portaferry. We made lots of stops for fish 'n chips and ice creams. Then we got the ferry to Strangford for £7. Lovely little towns on little windy roads.

Just a couple of miles past Strangford, we pulled over at Kilclief and had a swim at a beautiful beach. Then we dried off and headed back to Belfast.

For the month of August some of the restaurants have a money-saving scheme where if you spend over £20, everyone gets a tenner off their bill.

Our Indian meal was beautiful and really good value.

I'm loving the staycation. It's lovely to see so many people out swimming with their kids and enjoying the good weather.

Hopefully we will have a nice September.

