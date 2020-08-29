Some lucky winner who bought their Euromillions in Donegal may have scooped €120,000

Contact
Someone scooped a staggering €120,000 after buying a ticket in Ballyshannon
There will be some excitement across the county this morning as it is revealed that one lucky punter who bought their Euromillions in Ballyshannon scooped €120,000.
The lucky ticket was bought in Pearse O'Neill's in Ballyshannon and the shop were contacted last night to let them know that someone struck it lucky in their shop.
Those at Pearse O Neills Newsagents took to Facebook and said: "Right folks get Checking your Euro millions tickets if you bought it in the shop cause we just got word we sold a €120,000 winner."
There has been a lotta luck in the county of late with Convoy recording a great win this week too.
So, please this morning, check your tickets because it really could be you.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
In a statement, the HSE said all positive cases and their contacts are being followed with relevant supports made available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.