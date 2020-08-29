Councillor calls on people to stop dumping at scenic Donegal beach

Contact
A Donegal County Councillor has called on those engaged in illegal dumping at one Donegal's scenic beaches to stop the practice immediately.
Cllr Michael McClafferty was speaking in relation to an act of illegal dumping which took place oat Killahoey Beach in Dunfanaghy on Monday morning last.
He said: “People need to either use the bottle banks in Dunfanaghy town or use the bottle banks located close by at Killahoey Car Park. It's only a matter of time before someone gets injured on the glass being dumped at the beach."
Among the items dumped beside the bins on Monday morning last were two bags of cans and bottles despite the fact that bottle and can recycling banks are located just yards away from the bins in the same car park.
