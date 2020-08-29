Councillor warns people not to walk on dangerous boardwalk at scenic Donegal beach

Contact
A councillor has warned people not to use a dangerous boardwalk at a scenic Donegal beach.
The boardwalk is broken on Trá Bhun a' Bhaile (Glassagh beach) in Gaoth Dobhair. Some of the wood is missing and broken on the boardwalk which means that other boards could break under a person or a pet.
A sign which was erected to warn walkers of the dangers of the boardwalk has been cast aside at the top of the boardwalk.
Some people are walking down and up the boardwalk today, Sunday.
Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh urged people to walk around the boardwalk as there is a sandy path which runs alongside and onto the beach.
He said: "I am urging people not to walk on the boardwalk. It is broken and people could injure themselves or their pets on it. I will be speaking to the council in relation to this on Monday."
