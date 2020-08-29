One Donegal community needs your help to run the vital Meals-on-Wheels service

Volunteers are urgently needed to deliver the meals-on-wheels service in Creeslough.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Creeslough Community Day Centre has been closed to daily attendees.

An extended meals-on-wheels service has been operating since closure.

Many of the meals-on-wheels recipients are in the more vulnerable,Covid-19, bracket so many precautions have been put in train - mask wearing, hand sanitisation, social distancing, minimal contact and so forth.

So, if you are in a position to help please this service, please contact Sally Gallagher at 087 1250015 or John F Friel at 087 6682589. All assistance for this vital community service would be greatly appreciated.