Let us help you make lasting memories by sending us your pictures and videos of your little ones returning to schools across Donegal

We want you to send us your pictures and videos of your little ones as they set off on their new adventure to big school.
We want to see pictures of smiling kids in their new uniforms - waving children at the front gate or door.
Send us your snaps of them walking away as they embark on their new journey.
So, for the next few weeks - we will be waiting with anticipation to see what your videos and pictures...
Word of advice on videos - please turn your camera sideways when you film. Don't worry if you forget - we will still try and use them.
We will place the pictures on our social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on our newspapers which include the Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Democrat and Inish Times.
Please send your photos to news@donegaldemocrat.com - you can also message them to Donegal Democrat and Donegal Live on Facebook and to the Donegal Live Instagram page.
Go raibh míle maith agaibh.....
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
