It will be mostly dry this afternoon in Donegal however widespread showers expected tonight

Today will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. A clearance to drier and brighter weather will soon develop and it'll become mostly dry through to afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with patchy rain/drizzle at first. Drier, brighter weather will develop in the west and northwest later this morning, extending eastwards through the day. Outbreaks of rain will develop in western coastal areas later this evening. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees.

Highest temperatures around 17 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, increasing fresh to strong along coasts later.

Rain will become widespread overnight tonight and will be heavy at times. Lowest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.