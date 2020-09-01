Gardaí appeal for information after bench was wrenched from the ground in a Donegal diamond and dragged in front of business premises during the early hours of Saturday morning

The gardaí in Carndonagh are investigating a criminal damage incident which occurred between 4.30am and 5.30am on Saturday morning, August 29.

Gardaí say it appears that a bench in the Diamond area of Carndonagh was wrenched from the ground by a vehicle and dragged around the Diamond area and left in front of a business premises.

There was a lot of debris strewn along the road and as a result of the incident Donegal County Council had to be contacted to clean the area as the damage was causing an obstruction.

Gardaí say that early indications are that the vehicle involved may have been a Suzuki Jimny shortwheel-based jeep.

Gardaí are appealing to people with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the confidential line 1800 666 111.